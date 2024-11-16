India Sends 425 Tonnes Of Food Aid To Suriname For Social Welfare Program

NDTV ProfitNationIndia Sends 425 Tonnes Of Food Aid To Suriname For Social Welfare Program
The first consignment of approximately 425 metric tonnes of food grains and other edible items left India for Paramaribo, he said.

16 Nov 2024, 11:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
India on Saturday sent 425 metric tonnes of food grains and other edible items to Suriname as part of its development assistance to the South American country. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the consignment was sent to support Suriname's social welfare programme.

"Fulfilling India's commitment to support Government of Suriname through supply of food grains and other edible items for their Social Welfare Programme," he said on 'X'.

The first consignment of approximately 425 metric tonnes of food grains and other edible items left India for Paramaribo, he said.

