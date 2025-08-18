India Sees Surge In Foreign Tourists Despite Decline In Visitors From Bangladesh

Foreign tourist arrivals in India increased by four lakh in 2024 compared to 2023, the government told Parliament on Monday.

The surge comes despite a slump in tourist footfall from Bangladesh, a major contributor to the FTAs in India.

The country recorded a footfall of 99.52 lakh foreign tourists in 2024, while 2023 saw 95.21 lakh foreign tourists visiting India, Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Bangladesh tourists visiting India declined by approximately four lakh between 2023 and 2024, from 21 lakh to 17.5 lakh. This development occurred in the backdrop of political turmoil in the country.