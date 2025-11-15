India Rolls Out E-Passports Nationwide: What It Means For Travellers

Existing passports remain valid until their date of expiry and will continue to be accepted both in India and abroad. Travellers do not need to replace their current passports immediately. However, when applying for renewal or a new passport, they will automatically receive the new e-passport version.

As and when a respective Passport Office is technically enabled for issuance of ePassport, the citizens applying under that passport office will get the ePassport. The phase-wise rollout of ePassport covering all Passport Offices across India may take a few months, the passport seva office said.

The e-passports also support biometric verification at automated e-gates, making immigration checks faster at select international airports. The Indian Security Press in Nashik will continue producing these passports, following global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).