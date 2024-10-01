India Records 7.6% Above Normal Rainfall As Monsoon Season Ends, Says IMD
As for complete withdrawal of monsoon from the whole country, IMD's Mrutyunjay Mohapatra expects it in the week commencing Oct. 17.
The India Meteorological Department has reported that the 2024 monsoon season concluded with a 7.6% above average rainfall across the country.
Several regions including Rajasthan, Gujarat, western Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh witnessed excess rainfall during the season, according to the latest IMD data.
This marks a significant surplus compared to typical seasonal patterns.
"This year the withdrawal of South West monsoon season started from Sept. 23 with a delay of six days," according to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. "At present, the general date of withdrawal of monsoon from the whole country is Sept. 17," he said, on the new trend of delay in withdrawal of monsoon.
"We estimate that withdrawal of monsoon from the whole country is likely to be completed in the week commencing Oct. 17," Mohapatra said.
The above-normal precipitation in these areas is expected to impact agriculture, water resources, and overall monsoon-related activities.
IMD’s announcement highlights the variability in rainfall distribution across the country, influencing both rural and urban regions.
Monsoon is critical for India's agricultural sector, with 52% of the net cultivated area dependent on it.
This primary rain-bearing system is also essential for replenishing reservoirs that provide drinking water and support power generation across the country.
(With inputs from PTI)