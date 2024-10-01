India Records 7.6% Above Normal Rainfall As Monsoon Season Ends, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department has reported that the 2024 monsoon season concluded with a 7.6% above average rainfall across the country.

Several regions including Rajasthan, Gujarat, western Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh witnessed excess rainfall during the season, according to the latest IMD data.

This marks a significant surplus compared to typical seasonal patterns.

"This year the withdrawal of South West monsoon season started from Sept. 23 with a delay of six days," according to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. "At present, the general date of withdrawal of monsoon from the whole country is Sept. 17," he said, on the new trend of delay in withdrawal of monsoon.

"We estimate that withdrawal of monsoon from the whole country is likely to be completed in the week commencing Oct. 17," Mohapatra said.