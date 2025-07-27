India Recorded Over 7,000 Suspected Heatstroke Cases, 14 deaths in March-June period: RTI

India reported 7,192 suspected heatstroke cases and only 14 confirmed deaths due to extreme heat between March 1 and June 24 this year, according to data obtained by PTI under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The country had reported nearly 48,000 cases of heatstroke and 159 deaths due to extreme heat in 2024, the warmest year on record in India since 1901.

The data, shared by the National Centre for Disease Control, reveals that the majority of cases were reported in May, the peak of the summer season, with 2,962 suspected cases and three confirmed deaths.

April saw 2,140 suspected cases and six confirmed deaths, while March recorded 705 cases and two deaths.

During June, up to June 24, 1,385 suspected cases and three deaths were documented.

Andhra Pradesh accounted for more than half of the total suspected heatstroke cases, reporting 4,055 during the period. Rajasthan reported 373 cases, followed by Odisha (350), Telangana (348) and Madhya Pradesh (297).