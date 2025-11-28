India Reaches 'Major Power' Status After Op Sindoor In Asia Power Index; Ranks Third After US, China

India has achieved 'major power' status in the Asia Power Index, after securing the third spot on the charts and surpassing Japan and Russia, according to detailed report by Australia-based think-tank Lowy Institute.

The index, which ranks 27 countries and territories in terms of their capacity to shape their external environment, also highlighted that India has solidified its military capabilities.

It attributed these gains to improved expert appraisals of its capability, which were likely based on India’s performance in Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025.

As per the index, India’s comprehensive power score exceeded 40 points, the threshold defined by the Asia Power Index for a "major power"

The country has climbed through the ranks in the index to secure the third spot in the index, preceded by United States of America in the first position and China in the second one. While India is way ahead of other neighbours, it lags behind China with a considerable margin.

Japan, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia Thailand and Vietnam are among the "middle powers" of the Asian Power Index.

Furthermore, various South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Nepal rank among "minor powers".

The annual Asia Power Index — launched by the Lowy Institute in 2018 — measures resources and influence to rank the relative power of states in Asia. The project maps out the existing distribution of power as it stands today, and tracks shifts in the balance of power over time.