India Ranks 3rd In World's Most Polluted Countries 2023 List; Delhi Most Polluted Capital City Again

Delhi observed increased PM2.5 levels, going from 89.1 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022 to 92.7 micrograms per cubic metre in 2023.

Begusarai was reported to have an average PM2.5 level of 118.9 micrograms per cubic metre. The city did not even figure in the 2022 rankings.

In 2022, India was ranked as the eighth most polluted country with an average PM2.5 concentration of 53.3 micrograms per cubic metre.

IQAir’s air quality scientists evaluated 30,000 air quality monitoring stations across 7,812 locations in 134 countries, territories, and regions.

Apart from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Burkina Faso were among the top polluted countries in 2023.