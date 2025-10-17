Business NewsNationalIndia Post To Roll Out Mail, Parcel Services With 24-Hour, 48-Hour Guarantee-Based Delivery Timelines
ADVERTISEMENT

India Post To Roll Out Mail, Parcel Services With 24-Hour, 48-Hour Guarantee-Based Delivery Timelines

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards.

17 Oct 2025, 10:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jyotiraditya Scindia said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Jyotiraditya Scindia said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards. (Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said India Post will roll out a guarantee-based service of mails and parcels with delivery timelines of 24 hours and 48 hours.

The minister said that 24 hours and 48 hours mail delivery and next-day parcel delivery will start from January onwards.

"We are going to launch new products with guaranteed delivery of mails and parcels. There will be 24-hour Speed Post service which will ensure delivery of mails within 24 hours. Similarly, there will be a 48-hour Speed Post for delivery within 48 hours," Scindia said.

These services will be launched in January, he added.

He said that there will be similar services for next-day delivery of parcels which will ensure that the parcel gets delivered next day from around three-five days at present.

The minister said that the government aims to transform India Post from a 'cost centre' to a 'profit centre' by 2029.

ALSO READ

Sora 2 Update: OpenAI Adds Storyboards, Extends Video Length For All Users
Opinion
Sora 2 Update: OpenAI Adds Storyboards, Extends Video Length For All Users
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT