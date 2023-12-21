India-Oman Free Trade Agreement To Help Boost Apparel Exports: AEPC

"The readymade garments exports to Oman grew from $13 million in 2020 to $28 million in 2021. The customs duty in Oman is 5% on RMG products. Though it is a small market but has immense potential to grow once tariff is eliminated post-FTA and will be another doorway to GCC countries," AEPC Secretary General Mithileshwar Thakur said.