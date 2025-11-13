India, Nepal Sign Agreement For Rail Connectivity For Bulk Cargo Transport

India and Nepal signed an agreement on Thursday to set up a a direct rail connectivity along the Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link to transport containerised and bulk cargo.

This is so that cargo can be moved from Kolkata and Visakhapatnam's ports to the Nepal Customs Yard cargo station situated in Morang District, near Biratnagar.

The nations exchanged Letter of Exchanges (LoE) to modify the protocol to the Treaty of Transit between India and Nepal with regards to this.