India Needs To Explore Battery Technology Aside From Lithium-Ion: Industry Experts

Highlighting the rise of sodium-ion batteries as a cost-effective, temperature-resilient alternative ideal for stationary applications, William Tope, CEO of LiNa Energy, said, "As we start to move towards very high penetrations of intermediate renewable generation, the importance of other battery industries and long duration energy storage to load shift at large scale from the off peak period to the peak period is incredibly important."

Paul Smith of Energy Dome said the company's CO2-based CEAS storage is a market-ready solution that scales up to 1 GWh, which is now entering India through a partnership with NTPC.