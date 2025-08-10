India Needs To Become Self-Reliant In Technology; PM Asks IT Hub Bengaluru To Lead Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged India's IT hub Bengaluru to spearhead the nation's drive towards self-reliance in technology, saying that the city's innovation and talent can power New India's global leadership.

Speaking post the launch of three new Vande Bharat trains and a new metro line in the Garden City, PM Modi said, "Bangalore is a symbol of the rise of New India," and credited its people for putting it on the global IT map. Modi stressed that urban planning and infrastructure are the biggest needs of the 21st century, adding that the government is preparing Bengaluru for the future.

Recalling Operation Sindoor, Modi said it showcased New India's might to the whole world and brought Pakistan "down on its knees." He noted that a major part of the operation relied on cutting-edge technology and the strength of the Make in India initiative. He credited the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka for playing a major role, expressing his gratitude for their contribution.

Stepping onto Karnataka soil felt like coming home, Modi said, lauding the culture and the sweetness of the local language. Speaking on infrastructure upgrades, the Prime Minister announced the initiation of the Yellow Line Metro from RV Road to Bommasandra, connecting some of the most important parts of the city. He said the line will add to the ease of living and ease of working in Bengaluru. Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Orange Line Metro, and noted that together, the two new lines will facilitate travel for 25 lakh passengers.

He thanked corporate players such as Infosys Foundation, Biocon, and others for funding multiple metro stations through CSR initiatives. "This is a model use of corporate social responsibility," he said.

Highlighting the metro expansion under his tenure, Modi said that in 2014, the metro operated in only five cities, whereas today, 24 cities have a network of over 1,000 km. This makes India the world's third-largest metro-connected country, he said.

Linking infrastructure to technology, Modi said New India's journey will progress hand in hand with Digital India. The aim, he stressed, is to ensure the digital revolution reaches every citizen, with Bengaluru playing a pivotal role in making this dream a reality. "Now we want to be tech Aatmanirbhar," he said, adding that while Indian tech companies have already left their mark globally, the focus will now be on prioritising India’s own needs.