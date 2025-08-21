India Mulls Easing Visa Curbs For Chinese Business Executives After Nearly Five-Year Freeze

India is likely to relax restrictions on business visas for Chinese professionals, a move aimed at reviving corporate ties and smoothing operations for multinational companies after nearly five years of curbs, government and industry, according to a report.

The easing would allow companies such as Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, BYD, Hisense and Haier to bring in senior managers for various positions, including chief executives, country heads and executives in sales, marketing, finance and human resources, according to an Economic Times report. Until now, only technical specialists had been granted visas, with priority given to companies participating in India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes.

Citing government and industry sources, the report added that India is considering easing the restrictions on visas for Chinese business professionals.

Executives from the Chinese electronics sector said that companies had been asked to begin filing applications. “We have been informed to submit visa applications for business roles,” a senior executive of a Chinese firm was quoted as saying in the ET report, on condition of anonymity.