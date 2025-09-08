India May Be LinkedIn's Largest Market In Two-Three Years: Country Manager Pattabiraman

India, the second-largest and fastest-growing market for LinkedIn with over 16 crore users, could become the largest for the professional networking platform in 2-3 years at the current growth rate, its India country manager Kumaresh Pattabiraman has said.

Pattabiraman described India as the 'signpost' for the global future of work.

"By solving for India, we also solve for our 1.2 billion members globally," he said in an interview with PTI.

He attributed the Indian market momentum to its digital-first young, ambitious workforce, which is 'on the move', the high appetite here for upskilling, inherent trust in the human insights and knowledge derived from the community and network of mentors and colleagues.