India Maritime Week: Maharashtra Inks MoUs Worth Rs 56,000 Crore To Develop Ports, Water Taxis And More

Maharashtra's government has entered into several memoranda of understanding worth Rs 56,000 crore, chiefly to expand its maritime infrastructure.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced this development at the India Maritime Week 2025, according to a statement on Monday.

The administration will be creating this infrastructure for a water taxi, developed to connect with the Navi Mumbai airport.

This is to avoid traffic and reach the southern part of Mumbai within a short period of time. The government is developing it with the aim to keep water transport cheap as well as sustainable.

It will focus on developing an electronic vehicle vessel ecosystem. Fadnavis said that his administration will make a state-of-the-art Madina in Mumbai where water transport and sports will have new infrastructure.

Apart from these investments, Fadnavis stated that the government had entered into strategic MoUs to help in developing technology and human resources. They will be used to develop a large industrial area, port development and manufacturing, as well as several water-based transport options for Mumbai residents.

The CM said he was "sure of moving forward towards the goal of making Maharashtra a maritime superpower of India."

Maharashtra has inked two key MoUs for the expansion of Dighi Port and related facilities.

It has further signed an MoU with JSW Infra, which it deemed "very important" as it will help the state be a part of the global supply chain and develop into a big player in the movement of logistics.

The development of shipyards and ship repairs will also be facilitated through these MoUs

"Prime Minister Modi started many schemes around port building, ship building and the blue economy. Maharashtra is trying to keep the pace with the vision of the PM," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said that Maharashtra will be a maritime leader in next 15 years, with the development of Vadhavan port, saying that it will be among the top 10 ports of the world from the first day of operation itself.

"We will work closely with the central govt and will create the best ecosystem for the maritime sector," Fadnavis said.