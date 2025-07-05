India, Maldives Hold Talks To Deepen Trade And Investment Ties

After the meeting, Saeed said in a post on X, “Had a productive meeting today with India’s Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. We discussed strengthening trade and investment partnerships between our nations and exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation.”

The Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in a post on X, said Barthwal had “a constructive” meeting with Saeed, “focusing on enhancing trade and investment ties and exploring new avenues for economic cooperation between the two countries.”

As part of recent efforts to attract Indian investment, business forums were organised in three Indian cities to promote opportunities in the Maldives, the PSM News said.