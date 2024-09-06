India, Maldives Hold Productive Defence Talks On Indian Ocean And Ongoing Projects

India and the Maldives on Friday held a fresh round of 'productive' defence dialogue with a focus on the situation in the Indian Ocean and ways to expedite implementation of ongoing defence projects. The defence dialogue in Delhi took place nearly a month after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a three-day visit to the Maldives, in the first high-level trip from New Delhi after the island nation's pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu assumed office.