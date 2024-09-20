India Lends Maldives Enough Funds For Sukuk Coupon Payment

Bloomberg- India lent the Maldives enough funds for its upcoming Islamic bond payments, easing a default risk for the island nation in the near-term.

The South Asian country gave the Maldives another $50 million loan for emergency financial assistance, the High Commission of India in Maldives said in a statement on X Thursday. The State Bank of India, the nation’s largest public lender, subscribed to Treasury bills issued by the Maldives for another year, following a similar aid in May.

“These subscriptions have been made at the special request of the Government of Maldives as emergency financial assistance,” India said, adding the loan “has been made at zero-cost (interest-free).”