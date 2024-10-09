Lancet Study Finds India's Oral Cancer Cases From Smokeless Tobacco Highest In South Asia

India recorded the highest number of oral cancer cases in South Asia due to consumption of smokeless tobacco and areca nuts.

According to a study by 'The Lancet Oncology', our country contributed the largest chunk of 83,400 oral cancer cases to the world's total count of 1.2 lakh in 2022, caused primarily by the consumption of these two items.

In fact, smokeless tobacco alone was found responsible for 30% of the cases across the globe.

The study estimated that 300 million people use smokeless tobacco and 600 million people consume areca nuts globally, with most hailing from South-Central Asia, Southeast Asia and Melanesia. Furthermore, 95% of these cases have been found to occur in low- and middle-income countries.

But in comparison to the total oral cancer cases of our neighbours like Bangladesh at 9,700, Pakistan's 8,900 and Sri Lanka with 1,300 cases, India's count of 83,400 sounds no less than a gigantic alarm.