India Issues NOTAM For Major IAF Exercise Across Northeast Borders; Pakistan Responds With Naval Exercise

India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) covering its entire northeastern region bordering China, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh. The alert has been issued for a large-scale Indian Air Force (IAF) exercise in the region.

The drills, scheduled to occur in multiple phases between November 2025 and January 2026, will focus on strengthening India’s operational readiness in the strategically sensitive region. The first phase will commence on Nov. 6, with exercises planned on a total of six occasions till January.

According to the notification, the IAF exercises in the region will be active on six specific dates: Nov. 6 and 20; Dec. 4 and 18; and Jan. 1 and 15, 2026.

Satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon shared illustrations on X.