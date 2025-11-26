Business NewsNationalIndia Issues NOTAM For IAF Exercise Near Pakistan Border In Rajasthan
India Issues NOTAM For IAF Exercise Near Pakistan Border In Rajasthan

The exercise will be carried out from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2025.

26 Nov 2025, 06:59 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
India has also issued a NOTAM for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3. (Photo source: Freepik)
India has also issued a NOTAM for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3. (Photo source: Freepik)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Indian government has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for conducting an Indian Air Force (IAF) exercise near the southern border with Pakistan in Rajasthan, as per satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon. The exercise will be held from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6.

“India issues a notification reserving airspace for an Indian Force exercise near the southern section of its border with Pakistan. Date | 03-06 December 2025,” Symon posted on X.

Symon shared illustrations on X.

Previously, the government also issued a NOTAM for a likely missile test near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The NOTAM will be applicable from Dec.1 to Dec. 3.

“India has re-issued a notification near the Andaman & Nicobar Islands for likely missile test(s),” Symon posted on X.

Previously, India issued a NOTAM for an IAF exercise across its entire northeastern region bordering China, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh. Dates when the exercise will be conducted include Dec. 4 and Dec. 18, 2025, and Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, 2026.

India has also reportedly issued a NOTAM ahead of a likely missile test scheduled for early December in the Bay of Bengal. Reports claim that the test will take place between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, during which a no-fly zone extending roughly 1,480 kilometres will remain in force.

The restricted zone spans a large stretch of the Bay of Bengal and aims to keep both air and maritime routes clear for safety. Such notices are standard procedure before India conducts major missile trials.

A NOTAM serves as an official advisory sent to pilots, airlines, and air traffic control whenever essential updates arise that could influence flight paths or safety. These alerts flag temporary disruptions or potential hazards, covering everything from airspace restrictions and runway maintenance to equipment failures or alerts about volcanic ash activity.

NOTAMs play a vital role in maintaining flight safety by keeping aviation crews informed about changing conditions. With real-time alerts, pilots and airlines can modify flight paths, timings or altitude levels to avoid potential risks.

