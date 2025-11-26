India Issues NOTAM For IAF Exercise Near Pakistan Border In Rajasthan

The Indian government has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for conducting an Indian Air Force (IAF) exercise near the southern border with Pakistan in Rajasthan, as per satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon. The exercise will be held from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6.

“India issues a notification reserving airspace for an Indian Force exercise near the southern section of its border with Pakistan. Date | 03-06 December 2025,” Symon posted on X.

Symon shared illustrations on X.