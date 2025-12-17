India, Israel Share ‘Policy Of Zero Tolerance’ Against Terrorism: Jaishankar

Jaishankar, who arrived in Israel on Tuesday on a two-day visit, made the remarks while addressing the press alongside Israeli counterpart Gideon Moshe Sa'ar here.

“Let me first of all convey our very, very sincere, deep condolences at the loss of life due to the terror attack at Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi Beach. I want to say that we condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Jaishankar said.

He thanked Israel for its support of India in its fight against terrorism.

At least 15 people were killed, and 40 were injured in an attack by two gunmen on a gathering during the Jewish festival Hanukkah by the Sea celebration on Sunday.