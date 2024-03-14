Indian Fuel Retailers Cut Diesel and Petrol Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre

Oil marketing companies will cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre from Friday, weeks before voters head to polls in the general election.

OMCs have informed us that they have revised petrol and diesel prices across the country and the new prices will be effective on March 15, 2024, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a post on X.

"Reductions in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers," it said.

Petrol prices in New Delhi is cut from Rs 96.72 to Rs 94.72 per litre, while in Mumbai it will be cut from Rs 106.31 to 104.21 per litre. Meanwhile, Diesel prices in the national capital will be cut to Rs 87.62, and the prices in Mumbai to Rs 92.15 per litre.

The reduction in fuel prices comes days ahead of the expected announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha elections, due in April and May.