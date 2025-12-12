India Extends Danger Zone For Missile Test In Bay Of Bengal, Range Nears 3,550 Kms

India has issued a fresh notification extending its designated danger zone in the Bay of Bengal, signaling preparations for a likely long-range missile test. This comes after they had issued a similar NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on Dec. 9, 2025.

That range stretched to around 1,480 kms. The updated range on Dec. 12 now stretches close to 3,550 kilometers, marking a significant increase from previous test parameters.

Satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon shared the information on X. The notification covers the period from Dec. 17 to 20, during which maritime and air traffic have been advised to avoid the specified zone.