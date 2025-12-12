India Extends Danger Zone For Missile Test In Bay Of Bengal, Range Nears 3,550 Kms
The extended range could indicate trials of an advanced strategic weapon, possibly an intercontinental-capable platform.
India has issued a fresh notification extending its designated danger zone in the Bay of Bengal, signaling preparations for a likely long-range missile test. This comes after they had issued a similar NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on Dec. 9, 2025.
That range stretched to around 1,480 kms. The updated range on Dec. 12 now stretches close to 3,550 kilometers, marking a significant increase from previous test parameters.
Satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon shared the information on X. The notification covers the period from Dec. 17 to 20, during which maritime and air traffic have been advised to avoid the specified zone.
India issues a notification extending its danger zone for a likely missile test, the range is now near 3,550-km— Damien Symon (@detresfa_) December 12, 2025
Date | 17-20 December 2025 https://t.co/HGlW90O4pG pic.twitter.com/S8JPBz0VTz
While the government has not disclosed details of the missile system, defense analysts suggest the extended range could indicate trials of an advanced strategic weapon, possibly an intercontinental-capable platform.
This development comes amid India’s ongoing efforts to enhance its deterrence capabilities and strengthen its strategic posture in the Indo-Pacific region.