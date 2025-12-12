Business NewsNationalIndia Extends Danger Zone For Missile Test In Bay Of Bengal, Range Nears 3,550 Kms
ADVERTISEMENT

India Extends Danger Zone For Missile Test In Bay Of Bengal, Range Nears 3,550 Kms

The extended range could indicate trials of an advanced strategic weapon, possibly an intercontinental-capable platform.

12 Dec 2025, 07:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Agni V Missile
The extended range could indicate trials of an advanced strategic weapon, possibly an intercontinental-capable platform. (Photo source: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India has issued a fresh notification extending its designated danger zone in the Bay of Bengal, signaling preparations for a likely long-range missile test. This comes after they had issued a similar NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on Dec. 9, 2025.

That range stretched to around 1,480 kms. The updated range on Dec. 12 now stretches close to 3,550 kilometers, marking a significant increase from previous test parameters.

Satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon shared the information on X. The notification covers the period from Dec. 17 to 20, during which maritime and air traffic have been advised to avoid the specified zone.

While the government has not disclosed details of the missile system, defense analysts suggest the extended range could indicate trials of an advanced strategic weapon, possibly an intercontinental-capable platform.

This development comes amid India’s ongoing efforts to enhance its deterrence capabilities and strengthen its strategic posture in the Indo-Pacific region.

ALSO READ

India To Hold Air Force Exercise In Arabian Sea, 200 Nautical Miles Away From Pakistan
Opinion
India To Hold Air Force Exercise In Arabian Sea, 200 Nautical Miles Away From Pakistan
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT