India Exported 0.78 MT Coal To Neighbouring Countries In April-November

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Coal export by the country during the last three years... is 2.945 MT in 2020-21, 1.316 MT in 2021-22, 1.166 MT in 2022-23 and 0.78 MT in 2023-24 (up to November)."

Most of the coal produced in the country is consumed domestically. The major coal consuming sectors in the country are power, steel, cement, sponge-iron, and fertiliser.