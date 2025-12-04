India Expands Missile Test Zone Off Visakhapatnam Coast

A NOTAM is an official notification dispatched to pilots, airlines, and air traffic controllers to highlight critical updates that may affect flight operations or safety. These advisories typically address temporary changes or risks, including airspace closures, runway repairs, technical malfunctions, or volcanic ash warnings.

NOTAMs are crucial for safeguarding flights, providing aviation teams with up-to-date information on evolving circumstances. These timely notifications allow pilots and airlines to adjust their routes, schedules, or flight levels to steer clear of hazards.

India has also issued a NOTAM for an IAF exercise across its entire northeastern region bordering China, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh. Dates for the exercise include Dec. 18, 2025, and Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, 2026.

“India issues a notification for an Indian Air Force Exercise across its entire northeastern region bordering China, Bhutan, Myanmar & Bangladesh,” Symon posted on X on Oct. 31.