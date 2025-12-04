Business NewsNationalIndia Expands Missile Test Zone Off Visakhapatnam Coast
India Expands Missile Test Zone Off Visakhapatnam Coast

Previously, India had expanded the danger zone for another test off the Visakhapatnam coast from Dec. 1-4. The new range for the test was 3,485 km. But it was subsequently cancelled.

04 Dec 2025, 06:43 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The test is scheduled for Dec. 11.(Source: @airnewsalerts)
The Indian government has expanded the danger zone for a likely missile test off the coast of Visakhapatnam, as per satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon. As per the Notice To Airmen (NOTAM), the test will be done on Dec. 11, 2025.

“India issues a notification extending its danger zone for a likely sea launched missile test off the coast of Visakhapatnam, the range is now  near 1,190-km. Date | 11 December 2025,” he posted on X.

As per an earlier post by Symon, the range for the test was 1,050 km.

A NOTAM is an official notification dispatched to pilots, airlines, and air traffic controllers to highlight critical updates that may affect flight operations or safety. These advisories typically address temporary changes or risks, including airspace closures, runway repairs, technical malfunctions, or volcanic ash warnings.

NOTAMs are crucial for safeguarding flights, providing aviation teams with up-to-date information on evolving circumstances. These timely notifications allow pilots and airlines to adjust their routes, schedules, or flight levels to steer clear of hazards.

India has also issued a NOTAM for an IAF exercise across its entire northeastern region bordering China, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh. Dates for the exercise include Dec. 18, 2025, and Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, 2026.

“India issues a notification for an Indian Air Force Exercise across its entire northeastern region bordering China, Bhutan, Myanmar & Bangladesh,” Symon posted on X on Oct. 31.

A post by Symon has also highlighted the Indian Navy’s deepening engagement across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

“Through November 2025, India’s naval forces kept up a presence in the east, maintained security deployments in the Gulf of Aden with engagements along African shores ... continuing New Delhi’s effort to deepen ocean linked partnerships,” Symon said.

