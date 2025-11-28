India Expands Missile Test Zone As More Chinese Research Vessels Enter Indian Ocean

Recently, Vice Admiral K Swaminathan, who leads the Western Naval Command headquartered in Mumbai, highlighted how the Chinese Navy is already the largest in the world, reported NDTV.

According to Vice Admiral Swaminathan, with the launch of Fujian, China’s third aircraft carrier, alongside the display of advanced fifth- and sixth-generation fighters, China is sending a clear message as part of its global strategic ambitions.

"China, also worryingly for us, continues to maintain five-eight ships in the Indian Ocean Region," he said.

The officer pointed out that this fleet includes naval warships, scientific research ships, satellite-tracking vessels, as well as fishing crafts.

“China is not only becoming more assertive in the South China Sea but also in the Indian Ocean Region. Therefore, China will continue to be an enduring challenge," he said.

The officer underscored how Operation Sindoor laid bare fresh obstacles and stark truths on the battlefield.

“One, of course, was the collusion between Pakistan and China that we always knew manifested. We somehow thought that might be covert, but somewhat over a little bit. But it was undeniably overt in very clear broad daylight," he noted.