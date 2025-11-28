India Expands Missile Test Zone As More Chinese Research Vessels Enter Indian Ocean
India has extended the danger zone for a missile test off the Visakhapatnam coast.
In the backdrop of Chinese research vessels entering the Indian Ocean, the Indian government has expanded the danger zone for a likely missile test off the coast of Visakhapatnam from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4.
“India issues a notification extending its danger zone for a likely sea launched missile test off the coast of Visakhapatnam, the range is near 3,485-km. Date | 01-04 December 2025,” satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon posted on X.
India issues a notification extending its danger zone for a likely sea launched missile test off the coast of Visakhapatnam, the range is near 3,485-km— Damien Symon (@detresfa_) November 27, 2025
Date | 01-04 December 2025 https://t.co/RuFVY5ORPE pic.twitter.com/4rggg5ST54
Symon had previously shared details about the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for the missile test. At that time, he said the range of the missile test is 1,695 km.
India issues a notification extending its danger zone for a likely missile test in the Bay of Bengal region off the coast of Visakhapatnam, the range is near 1,695-km— Damien Symon (@detresfa_) November 25, 2025
Date | 01-04 December 2025 https://t.co/jCJYYAWmj7 pic.twitter.com/u3ravJOSYT
ALSO READ
'Deliver In A Year Or Face Foreclosure': Defence Secretary Issues Tough New Procurement Warning
Symon has also posted a tweet showing how Chinese research vessels are pursuing activities in the Indian Ocean.
“Now a fourth Chinese research vessel is en route to the Indian Ocean Region - 'Lan Hai 101', capable of aquaculture research is heading to Sri Lanka, 'Shi Yan 6' heads to Mauritius while 'Shen Hai Yi Hao' & 'Lan Hai 201' have begun surveys.”
Now a fourth Chinese research vessel is enroute to the Indian Ocean Region - 'Lan Hai 101', capable of aquaculture research is heading to Sri Lanka, 'Shi Yan 6' heads to Mauritius while 'Shen Hai Yi Hao' & 'Lan Hai 201' have begun surveys pic.twitter.com/nPYPne2YRA— Damien Symon (@detresfa_) November 28, 2025
Recently, Vice Admiral K Swaminathan, who leads the Western Naval Command headquartered in Mumbai, highlighted how the Chinese Navy is already the largest in the world, reported NDTV.
According to Vice Admiral Swaminathan, with the launch of Fujian, China’s third aircraft carrier, alongside the display of advanced fifth- and sixth-generation fighters, China is sending a clear message as part of its global strategic ambitions.
"China, also worryingly for us, continues to maintain five-eight ships in the Indian Ocean Region," he said.
The officer pointed out that this fleet includes naval warships, scientific research ships, satellite-tracking vessels, as well as fishing crafts.
“China is not only becoming more assertive in the South China Sea but also in the Indian Ocean Region. Therefore, China will continue to be an enduring challenge," he said.
The officer underscored how Operation Sindoor laid bare fresh obstacles and stark truths on the battlefield.
“One, of course, was the collusion between Pakistan and China that we always knew manifested. We somehow thought that might be covert, but somewhat over a little bit. But it was undeniably overt in very clear broad daylight," he noted.