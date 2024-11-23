India, EU Finalise Blueprint To Enhance Green Hydrogen Sector

India and the European Union have finalised an extensive roadmap for the green hydrogen sector that includes development of infrastructure, technology cooperation and boosting supply chains.

The two sides deliberated on ways to enhance cooperation in the sector at the 10th meeting of the India-EU Energy Panel held on Thursday in Brussels.

At the meeting, a 'work plan' was adopted for the third phase of the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership 2025-28, which will focus on deeper cooperation in five priority areas, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The priority areas are green hydrogen, offshore wind energy, regional connectivity, electricity market integration and smart grids, energy efficiency, and energy and climate diplomacy.

"The two sides have set out an extensive agenda for green hydrogen cooperation, which includes assessing infrastructure development feasibility, regulatory and technology cooperation, and strengthening of supply chains," the MEA said on Saturday.

It said the energy panel focused on the energy transition priorities of the two sides and took stock of the achievements of the second phase of the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership 2021-2024.

The two sides undertook and completed joint initiatives involving technical cooperation in 51 activities divided into nine sectors, it added.

"The two sides have also charted out the framework for green hydrogen cooperation, which includes cooperation on green hydrogen policies of India and the EU," the MEA said.

The EU and EU member states participated in the international conference on green hydrogen this year in India.