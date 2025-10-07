India To Launch Digital Currency For Faster And Safer Transactions: Piyush Goyal

The country will come up with a digital currency, which is backed by the Reserve Bank of India. The digital currency will provide faster transaction in the banking system and traceability through block chain. It will reduce paper consumption and easier to transact, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said. Cryptos are not backed by central-bank-issued currencies, he said as reported by ANI.

RBI has already launched digital currency through a pilot program in two phases. In the first phase, Central Bank Digital Currency was launched at the wholesale level on Nov 1, 2022. In the second phase, digital currency was introduced on Dec 1, 2022.

As per latest information, value of CBDCs in circulation has rose to Rs 1,016 crore at the end of March 2025, as reported by PTI citing RBI.