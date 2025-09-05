Business NewsNationalIndia Denies Report That Xi’s Letter Helped Revive Ties
ADVERTISEMENT

India Denies Report That Xi’s Letter Helped Revive Ties

Modi earlier this week met Xi in his first trip to China in seven years, with both leaders pledging to strengthen ties and be partners, not rivals.

05 Sep 2025, 09:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week&nbsp;met Xi&nbsp;in his first trip to China in seven years, with both leaders pledging to strengthen ties and be partners, not rivals.&nbsp;(Photographer Graham Crouch/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week met Xi in his first trip to China in seven years, with both leaders pledging to strengthen ties and be partners, not rivals. (Photographer Graham Crouch/Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India denied a news story that said a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Indian counterpart played a role in the thawing of tensions between the neighbors. 

“We have seen the report and can confirm that the story of the letter is incorrect,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said in response to a question from a reporter at a regular briefing on Friday in New Delhi. He didn’t elaborate further.

Bloomberg News reported last week that Xi wrote a letter to Indian President Droupadi Murmu in March, which wasn’t made public, to test the waters on improving ties, according to an Indian official familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified in order to discuss internal matters. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week met Xi in his first trip to China in seven years, with both leaders pledging to strengthen ties and be partners, not rivals. 

ALSO READ

China Probes Ex-Markets Chief Yi Over Corruption, Reuters Says
Opinion
China Probes Ex-Markets Chief Yi Over Corruption, Reuters Says
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT