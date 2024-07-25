India Committed To 'All Possible Support' For Ukraine Peace During Russia Visit

On a question as to whether the government is likely to enter into any agreement with some countries in the coming years on visa-free entry for Indians, Singh said, "Allowing visa free entry to foreigners is a sovereign matter of the receiving State. Matters regarding providing visa free entry/visa on arrival facility also depend on various factors including bilateral relations and principle of reciprocity."

Meanwhile, in a written response to another query on whether the government is considering to build a high speed train project to Singapore via Southeast Asia connecting major cities and important economic hubs in six countries, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said 'no'.