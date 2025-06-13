India, China Agree To Fast-Track Resumption Of Direct Air Service
The agreement was reached during a meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong
India and China have agreed to expedite the resumption of direct air services between the two nations and will continue to stabilise and rebuild ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is on a two-day visit to India.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Beijing on January 27, the ministry said in a statement. They agreed to continue to stabilise and rebuild ties with priority on people-centric engagements.
The foreign secretary also called for early finalisation of a revised air services agreement. Additionally, the neighbours agreed to work on easing visa processes and encouraging exchanges between media and think tanks.
Notably, there has been no direct air connectivity between India and China since early 2020, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation deteriorated after military clashes erupted between the two neighbours in the Galwan Valley of the Ladakh region.
Prior to the pandemic, airlines from both sides operated flights to many destinations, such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Flight services have been resumed between India and Hong Kong, sans mainland China.