India, China Agree To Fast-Track Resumption Of Direct Air Service

India and China have agreed to expedite the resumption of direct air services between the two nations and will continue to stabilise and rebuild ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is on a two-day visit to India.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Beijing on January 27, the ministry said in a statement. They agreed to continue to stabilise and rebuild ties with priority on people-centric engagements.