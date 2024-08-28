India, Brazil's Strategic Partnership Deepened, Diversified Over Years: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the strategic partnership between India and Brazil "deepened and diversified" over the years, now encompassing a broad array of areas such as defence, space, security, technology, and people-to-people relations.

In his opening remarks at the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar also extended congratulations to Brazil for successfully hosting the G20 meetings.

"I would like to reiterate India's full support to the Brazilian G20 presidency and also recall that we got your fullest support during our own presidency. We appreciate various unique initiatives centred on the theme of building a just world and a sustainable planet," he said.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who arrived in Delhi on Aug. 25, stated in his opening remarks that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro this November.

As the current chair of the G20, Brazil took over the presidency from India last year.

In his address, Jaishankar welcomed Vieira and his delegation, expressing anticipation for a "very productive Joint Commission Meeting."

"Our strategic partnership, which was established in 2006, has deepened and diversified over the years. It now spans a very wide range of domains from defence, space and security, including cyber, to trade and investment, oil and natural gas, biofuels, agriculture, animal husbandry, food processing, health and medicine, traditional medicine, science and technology, culture and people-to-people relations," he said.

The external affairs minister said India and Brazil have a "substantial bilateral trade basket" and it has substantially gone up, adding that in the last year, "we have had some challenges" and that is something he looks forward to discussing with Vieira.

"We also have a very important energy cooperation between our two countries and we have particularly valued the biofuels cooperation that India and Brazil have established. On the people-to-people relations, these are again a very big source of support for our relationship. We are very pleased to see greater appreciation of Indian culture, performing arts, philosophy in Brazil and celebrations related to India in various platforms," he added.

Jaishankar said he also looks forward to discussing "our multilateral cooperation".

"G20, I have mentioned, but in the BRICS, we have been strong and reliable partners. We have, in the UN platforms, always worked together. We, together, are members of the G4 whose meeting I look forward to next month. So, bilaterally, multilaterally and on a number of regional issues, I think we are both countries who have taken important public positions on matters which concern the international community. I look forward to discussing some of those issues with you as well," he said.

In his opening remarks, Vieira described Brazil and India as "vibrant and multi-ethnic democracies" from the developing world, highlighting their role as a "positive drive" in international affairs.

"Both our governments work towards achieving sustainable development and prosperity for our societies. We hold a common view on many pressing issues on the global agenda," he said.

Vieira said India and Brazil are also "close partners" in international arrangements, such as IBSA, BRICS, G20, G4 and BASIC (a bloc consisting of Brazil, South Africa, India and China).

"As the chair of G20 this year, Brazil built on the successful Indian chairmanship, which opened up an opportunity for the Global South not only to be heard, but also to proactively contribute to the economic agenda for the years to come," he said.

The Brazilian foreign minister said India and Brazil's strategic partnership has "promoted a fast-growing cooperation in many sectors".

"Over the last few years, there have been a significant expansion of our bilateral agenda, incorporating promising areas such as digital governance, bio-energy, agriculture, defence, to name only a few," he said.

In a post on X on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said Vieira's visit will "provide further impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries".

Jaishankar later also posted a few pictures of his meeting with Vieira on X.

"Co-chaired a fruitful and comprehensive meeting of the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission with FM Mauro Vieira. Took stock of our bilateral ties, including our cooperation in trade, defence, energy and biofuels, health, sustainable agriculture, space, connectivity, technology and furthering business linkages.

Also exchanged views on global geopolitical developments, the shared concerns and aspirations of the Global South, and advancing our engagement in BRICS, IBSA, G20 and the UN. Reiterated India's continued support to Brazil's G20 presidency," he wrote on the microblogging platform.

