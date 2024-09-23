India-Born Academics Joya Chatterji And Nandini Das Shortlisted For Wolfson History Prize

Kolkata-born Das, Professor of Early Modern Literature and Culture at the University of Oxford, is in the running with her British Academy Book Prize for Global Cultural Understanding winning ‘‘Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire’, which delves into the early influence of Britain in the Indian subcontinent.

These historical works are shortlisted alongside books covering multiple centuries and countries, with a focus on major turning points in the histories of not only India and Pakistan but also the Americas, Britain, Bangladesh, Germany and South Africa.