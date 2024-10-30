India Begins To Examine Curbs On Most Potent Greenhouse Gas

India’s government and the power industry are exploring a possible phase down of what’s considered to be the most potent greenhouse gas, although high costs of alternatives stand in the way of a regulation.

Sulfur hexafluoride gas, or SF6, which is used as an insulator in power transmission equipment, has a warming potential that’s 23,500 times that of carbon dioxide. It’s found in circuit breakers and switchgears, the demand for which is surging due to the government’s push for more electrification.

The stable nature that makes SF6 an excellent insulator also aggravates its impacts on the climate. The gas can linger in the atmosphere for more than 1,000 years and has high heat-trapping properties. Fluorinated gases, including SF6, accounted for just 2.3% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, but their use has increased rapidly over the past three decades, a trend that is now causing global concerns.

“There’s a need to regulate it and a discussion has started,” Ghanshyam Prasad, chair at the government’s Central Electricity Authority said in an interview. “We’ll need to do it at some point, but for that to happen, costs of alternative technologies need to become affordable.”