India Bans High-Dose Nimesulide Oral Formulations: What Is The Drug And Why Is The Government Prohibiting It

Nimesulide is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to treat primary dysmenorrhea (period pain), painful osteoarthritis and short-term pain. Though the drug has been available since 1985, it has faced scrutiny for its potential liver toxicity.

Nimesulide is not authorised for use in the US. According to the European Medicines Agency, the drug is available on prescription in Europe, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It was also available in Belgium till December 2007.

Nimesulide has been linked to hepatic adverse reactions, ranging from mild increases in liver enzymes to severe liver failure that, in some cases, required transplantation, said the European Medicines Agency.