India-US Trade Talks Going Well, Not Seeing Need For Another Round: Sources

India and the US are currently not seeing immediate need for additional negotiation rounds, according to government sources.Talks have progressed positively and India is seeking US' response to its trade deal proposals, sources added.Compared with other countries, India's negotiations have been the most comprehensive and WTO-compliant, a senior official said.Officials said discussions have progressed smoothly, with India safeguarding all sensitive sectors in the process..(This is a devoloping story)