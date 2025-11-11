Business NewsNationalIndia-US Trade Talks Going Well, Not Seeing Need For Another Round: Sources
India-US Trade Talks Going Well, Not Seeing Need For Another Round: Sources

Talks have progressed positively and India is seeking US' response to its trade deal proposals, sources added.

11 Nov 2025, 06:49 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Talks have progressed positively and India is seeking US' response to its trade deal proposals, sources added.(Image Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
India and the US are currently not seeing immediate need for additional negotiation rounds, according to government sources.

Compared with other countries, India's negotiations have been the most comprehensive and WTO-compliant, a senior official said.

Officials said discussions have progressed smoothly, with India safeguarding all sensitive sectors in the process.

(This is a devoloping story)

