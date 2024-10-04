India Aiming For Top Spot And Long-Term Sustained Growth, Says PM Modi

India is not only preparing to reach the top spot, but also to sustain it for a long time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"The Indian economy is going through a massive transformational change," he said, while addressing the Kautilya Economic Conclave, which focuses on green transition financing, geo-economic fragmentation, and resilient policy principles.

PM Modi said that there was global confidence in India as the fastest-growing major economy. "India is clearly in a sweet spot," he said, highlighting the nation's rapid growth as the fifth-largest economy, second in smartphone production, and a leader in fintech, renewable energy, and startups.

On the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, as well as the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Modi said, "The conclave is happening at a time when there's a war-like situation in two regions. Both the regions are important from the global energy security and trade perspectives."