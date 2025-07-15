India Achieving 50% Non-Fossil Fuel-Based Power Capacity Shows Its Commitment: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India achieving 50% non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity, five years ahead of the target, illustrates its commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future. India achieved 50% non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity of 242.8 GW out of the total 484.8 GW installed capacity, five years ahead of its 2030 target, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.