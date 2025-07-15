NationIndia Achieving 50% Non-Fossil Fuel-Based Power Capacity Shows Its Commitment: Narendra Modi
ADVERTISEMENT

India Achieving 50% Non-Fossil Fuel-Based Power Capacity Shows Its Commitment: Narendra Modi

This assumes significance in view of India's commitment at international fora to increased non-fossil fuel-based power generation in the country.

15 Jul 2025, 10:37 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Modi said India achieving 50% non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity, five years ahead of the target.</p><p>&nbsp;(Photo Source: Envato)</p></div>
Prime Minister Modi said India achieving 50% non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity, five years ahead of the target.

 (Photo Source: Envato)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India achieving 50% non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity, five years ahead of the target, illustrates its commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future. India achieved 50% non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity of 242.8 GW out of the total 484.8 GW installed capacity, five years ahead of its 2030 target, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

This assumes significance in view of India's commitment at international fora to increased non-fossil fuel-based power generation in the country.

Modi said on X, "This illustrates India's commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future."

ALSO READ

HSBC Says It’s Time To End ‘Negative Bias’ On Fossil Fuels
Opinion
HSBC Says It’s Time To End ‘Negative Bias’ On Fossil Fuels
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT