Independence Day: Gautam Adani Says Tricolour-Adorned Airports Symbolise India's Spirit

The chairman of the Adani Group wrote about the airports in a post on social media platform X.

14 Aug 2024, 10:46 PM IST
On the eve of 78th Independence Day, billionaire Gautam Adani said the airport terminals, which have been illuminated with lights of the tricolour, symbolise the nation's spirit, resilience and the optimism that it brings along for a brighter future.

"As our nation celebrates 77 years of freedom, our airport terminals stand tall, wrapped in the proud Tricolour," he said.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

