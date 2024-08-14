Independence Day Eve Address: President Highlights Diversity, Plurality

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on Wednesday, on the eve of India's 78th Independence Day, with a tribute to the countless individuals who fought for the country's freedom. She also highlighted the unity that binds the nation.

"Our ancestors fought and bled for our country, and we salute them for it," Murmu said. "We are part of a chain that binds the dreams of those who participated in the freedom of the country. We move together as a cohesive nation with our diversity and plurality."

Looking to the future, the President underscored the importance of ensuring that India regains its proud position on the world stage. "India has become the fifth largest economy and is on its way to be in the top three economies," she said.

Murmu spoke about the success of the recent general elections, noting that nearly 90 crore people participated. She also spoke about the success of the G20 in India. "After the success of G20, India has become a leader in the global south and gained a rise in status across the world."

The President acknowledged the government's efforts to alleviate poverty, invest in building infrastructure, push for startups and promote various sectors, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Murmu acknowledged the challenges faced by women in India but expressed her satisfaction with the government's efforts to support them. "Women justice and empowerment has increased threefolds in the budget."

She also called on citizens to make small changes in their lives to help combat the climate crisis. Murmu highlighted the government's initiatives for youth, mentioning that five schemes will benefit 4.1 crore young people over the next five years.

She also congratulated the Indian sportspersons for their achievements in the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics and the ICC Men's Cricket T20 World Cup among others.

Murmu expressed her gratitude to the brave soldiers who protect the nation’s borders and keep the country safe. She also paid tribute to the farmers, referring to them as annadata and commended their role in ensuring agricultural production continues to exceed expectations.

The President reinforced her commitment to enabling India to reclaim its rightful position on the global stage.