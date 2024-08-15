Independence Day: 'Design In India' Next Milestone In Focus After 'Make In India', Says Modi

Modi said he has noted the growing desire among foreign investors to invest in India since the beginning of his third term in the office of prime minister.

He urged states to take initiatives that will drive foreign investment into the country, and capitalise on this "golden opportunity."

A belief in good governance, trust in the law and order situation, will be sure to attract investors within each state, he said, emphasising on the need for initiatives on the states' part, and not just by the central government.