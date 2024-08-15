NDTV ProfitNationIndependence Day 2024: The Tricolor — A Century Of Change | Infographic
Independence Day 2024: The Tricolor — A Century Of Change | Infographic

Let's take a look at the evolution of the Indian flag through the years.

15 Aug 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Citizens waving the National Flag (Source: Envato)

On India’s 78th Independence Day, let's take a moment to reflect on the rich history behind our national flag, the 'Tiranga,' or the Tricolor. This symbol of pride and unity has evolved over the years, embodying the dreams and struggles of a nation determined to break free from colonial rule.

Our infographic traces the fascinating journey of the Indian flag, highlighting the key milestones and designs that paved the way to the tricolor we proudly hoist today.

Dive into this visual to discover how the flag’s evolution mirrored the nation’s relentless quest for freedom:

