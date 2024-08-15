Independence Day 2024 Live Updates: India's Reforms Have Becoming The Blueprint For The World, Says Modi
Follow the latest updates from Prime Narendra Modi's speech from Red Fort here.
Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Addresses The Nation
PM Narendra Modi address the nation on the occasion of 78th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.
Indian Banks Recognised Worldwide After Reforms: Modi
With the reforms in the banking sector have made Indian lenders recognised worldwide. A robust banking structure has helped drive development in the nation.
Independence Day: We Vied To Change The Status Quo, Says Modi
We changed the status quo to bring substantial reforms on the ground for Indians across the nation, says PM Modi.
Our commitment to reforms is meant to strengthen India, which has become a global blueprint, says Modi.
Suggestions To Realise Viksit Bharat Being Considered
From media and traditional medicine to space technology, suggestions have been flowing in to make India a developed nation by 2047, says PM Narendra Modi.
40 Crore Indians Won Us Freedom, 140 Crore Indians Can Make A Viksit Bharat
PM Narendra Modi urged Indians to strive towards making a developed India with the same drive that denizens of the nation showed to win their Independence.
"Indians before independence were prepared to die for the country. This is the time to live for the nation," Modi said.
Independence Day 2024: We Stand With Victims Of Recent Natural Disasters
Referring to the recent natural disasters that have ravaged parts of the nation, PM Modi expressed his condolences to the people affect and expressed solidarity with them.
PM Modi Unfurls The Tricolour At Red Fort For The 11Th Time
His address to the nation will begin shortly.
I-Day 2024: Olympians, ASHA Workers Among 6,000 Special Guests
6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort. Indian contingent which took part in the Paris Olympics invited to participate in celebrations, along with ASHA workers, nurse midwives, Anganwadi workers, members of tribal communities, farmers and women are among the special guests.
PM Modi Arrives At Red Fort
Received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Pm Narendra Modi inspected the guard of honour before heading to the unfurl the Tricolour.
Google Dedicates Special Doodle To India's Independence Day
Google Inc. on created a special doodle themed on traditional doors on Thursday to mark India's 78th Independence Day.
Independence Day 2024 Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Red Fort in a short while from now to unfurl the Tricolour.
PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute At Rajghat
As per tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Rajghat ahead of his Independence Day speech to pay floral tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.
PM Narendra Modi To Address The Nation At 7:30 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour to mark the 78th Independence Day in a short while from now. This is his 11th speech from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi and the first since the NDA government came to power for a third time earlier this year.
In his earlier Independence Day speeches, the prime minister has maintained the tradition of addressing the pertinent issue related to the nation and laying a roadmap for the development initiatives. His words today are expected to maintain this convention.
India Awakens To 78Th Independence Day Celebrations
We at NDTV Profit wish a very happy 78th Independence Day.