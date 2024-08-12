Independence Day 2024: How To Download 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Certificate
As India gears up to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, citizens have enthusiastically joined the third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav banner. The government initiated the campaign to foster a sense of national pride and patriotism by encouraging Indians to hoist the national flag at their homes and offices on Independence Day.
The campaign, which began on August 9, will end on August 15.
According to the official website of the campaign, by bringing the Tricolour home people will be able to forge a connection with the national flag, and this act will also symbolise everyone's active effort at nation-building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Platform X to mark the beginning of celebrating the tricolour this year and urged citizens to share their selfies on the official campaign website.
“As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com,” the caption read.
People can hoist the national flag, click a selfie and post it on the official website - https://harghartiranga.com to participate in this campaign. Here's how you can apply for a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ certificate:
How To Download 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Certificate?
Step 1: Visit the official website- https://harghartiranga.com and select the 'click to participate' option available on the homepage.
Step 2: Enter name, mobile number, and country, and select on ‘Upload Selfie’ option.
Step 3: Participants can either click a selfie or browse files to upload the selfie.
Step 4: Grant access to the portal to use the image on the site and select the 'Generate Certificate' option.
Step 5: Click on the download option to download the certificate.
Participants can click on the share option to share the certificate on their social media platforms.
Common Mistakes To Avoid While Hoisting The National Flag:
The national flag shall not be displayed in an inverted manner; i.e.; the saffron band should not be the bottom band.
A damaged or dishevelled flag shall not be displayed.
The national flag shall not be used to salute any person or thing.
The flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water.
The national flag shall not be displayed or fastened in any manner that may damage it.
The national flag should not be flown from a single masthead (top part of a flagpole) simultaneously with any other flag or flags.
The flag shall not be used to cover a speaker's desk, nor shall it be draped over a speaker's platform.
The national flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person, nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.