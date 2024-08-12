Independence Day 2024: How To Download 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Certificate

As India gears up to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, citizens have enthusiastically joined the third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav banner. The government initiated the campaign to foster a sense of national pride and patriotism by encouraging Indians to hoist the national flag at their homes and offices on Independence Day.

The campaign, which began on August 9, will end on August 15.

According to the official website of the campaign, by bringing the Tricolour home people will be able to forge a connection with the national flag, and this act will also symbolise everyone's active effort at nation-building.