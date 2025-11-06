In Pictures: Monorail Train Goes Off Track In Mumbai, Hits Beam During Test Run

An empty coach of a newly-procured monorail train derailed and hit a beam during a test run at Wadala depot in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, leaving three staffers, including the train captain, injured and causing severe damage to the carriage, officials said.

There were no passengers on board the train when the incident took place, they said.

While Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which operates the monorail, called it a "minor incident" and maintained nobody was injured, a civic official said three monorail employees suffered injuries and were treated at a hospital.

Regular monorail operations in the metropolis had been suspended on September 20 until further notice for system upgradation work in the wake of recurring technical glitches.