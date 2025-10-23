TV, Newspapers, Natural Light: What Mehul Choksi Will Get At 'Swish' Cell In Arthur Road Jail

A four-member indictment chamber at the Court of Appeals in Antwerp has found no infirmity in the orders issued by the pre-trial chamber of the Antwerp district court on Nov. 29, 2024, which had termed the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021 as "enforceable", allowing Choksi's extradition.

Belgian prosecutors were aided by Indian officials from the external affairs ministry and the CBI in putting forth strong arguments on Choksi's alleged role in orchestrating one of the biggest scams in the state-run Punjab National Bank in collusion with his nephew Nirav Modi.

The prosecutors told the court that Choksi remains a flight risk and cannot be released from prison. India has given a number of assurances to Belgium, including Choksi's safety, prison arrangements, human rights, and medical needs, among others.

India has assured the Belgian authorities that if extradited, Choksi would be housed in Barrack No. 12 at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, with no chance of overcrowding or solitary confinement, as at least one more economic offender is expected to be housed in his cell.

Daily newspapers in English and local languages, terrestrial TV channels, videoconferencing facilities, and telemedicine services will also be available in the prison.