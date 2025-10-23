TV, Newspapers, Natural Light: What Mehul Choksi Will Get At 'Swish' Cell In Arthur Road Jail
A high-end, specially prepared cell, described as "swish," has been prepared for Choksi in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. It includes amenities like a TV, a fully equipped toilet, and natural light.
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's cell in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail is being kept ready after a Belgian court ruled that Choksi, who is a main accused in a Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam, faces "no risk" of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India.
A four-member indictment chamber at the Court of Appeals in Antwerp has found no infirmity in the orders issued by the pre-trial chamber of the Antwerp district court on Nov. 29, 2024, which had termed the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021 as "enforceable", allowing Choksi's extradition.
Belgian prosecutors were aided by Indian officials from the external affairs ministry and the CBI in putting forth strong arguments on Choksi's alleged role in orchestrating one of the biggest scams in the state-run Punjab National Bank in collusion with his nephew Nirav Modi.
The prosecutors told the court that Choksi remains a flight risk and cannot be released from prison. India has given a number of assurances to Belgium, including Choksi's safety, prison arrangements, human rights, and medical needs, among others.
India has assured the Belgian authorities that if extradited, Choksi would be housed in Barrack No. 12 at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, with no chance of overcrowding or solitary confinement, as at least one more economic offender is expected to be housed in his cell.
Daily newspapers in English and local languages, terrestrial TV channels, videoconferencing facilities, and telemedicine services will also be available in the prison.
Preparations to welcome fugitive Mehul Choksi at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Quite a journey from Belgium to India.
The Union home ministry informed the Belgian authorities through a Sept. 4 communique that the personal living space for each inmate in Barack No. 12 is in line with and fully meets the minimum space requirement of the Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) of Europe.
Choksi has been in prison in Antwerp since his arrest in April, with his multiple bail petitions rejected after they were effectively countered by the Belgian Prosecution, which was aided by the CBI since April this year.
Choksi had fled to Antigua and Barbuda in the Carribbean, days before the scam was detected, where he had taken citizenship. The sources told news agency PTI that he continues to remain an Indian citizen as he has not renounced his Indian citizenship, a mandatory requirement under the law.
After he was stopped in Belgium, the CBI, the external affairs ministry, and the home ministry swung into action to get him extradited to India to face the law.
Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for swindling Rs 13,000 crore through fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) in connivance with some bank officials at PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai.
