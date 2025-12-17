ADVERTISEMENT
Important Cases Listed In Supreme Court On December 17
SC to hear plea related to air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 17:
1. SC to hear plea related to air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
2. SC to hear pleas challenging EC's decision to undertake SIR of electoral rolls in various states.
3. SC to hear plea of SCBA seeking contempt action against lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards former CJI B R Gavai inside the courtroom.
4. SC to hear suo motu case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.
