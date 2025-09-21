Immigration News: Enquiries Drop For Studying In US And Canada, Finds IELTS Exam Conductor

Enquiries from those aspiring to study in the United States have declined by over 46% in the last one year while those for Canada have come down by around 75% in the last two years, according to top officials at IDP Education.

Founded by the Australian government in 1969, IDP Education is a global leader in international education services that helps students achieve their goals of studying abroad.

The company provides free expert guidance on course and university selection, application submission, visa processing and pre-departure planning for popular destinations like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK and the US. It also conducts the English language proficiency test IELTS.