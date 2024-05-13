IMD Weather Update: Fresh Heatwave Over Northwest India From May 16, Rainfall Likely In East And Central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a fresh spell of heat wave is likely to commence over Northwest India from May 16.

The weather agency predicted a wet spell with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over south Peninsular India till May 17. IMD also predicted a wet spell accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over East and Central India till Tuesday.

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, and Telangana and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Kerala on Sunday.

Hoshangabad (West Madhya Pradesh) sizzled at 43.2 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the country on Sunday.