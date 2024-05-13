IMD Weather Update: Fresh Heatwave Over Northwest India From May 16, Rainfall Likely In East And Central India
Hoshangabad (West Madhya Pradesh) sizzled at 43.2 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in the country on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a fresh spell of heat wave is likely to commence over Northwest India from May 16.
The weather agency predicted a wet spell with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over south Peninsular India till May 17. IMD also predicted a wet spell accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over East and Central India till Tuesday.
In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, and Telangana and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Kerala on Sunday.
Rainfall Forecast For Next Few Days
IMD said that isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds (40-60 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next 5 days and accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over Gujarat region on May 13 and 14.
Isolated Hailstorm activity is very likely over Madhya Pradesh on May 13 and 14; Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on May 13. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on May 13.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe from May 13 to 17; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka from May 13 to 16; North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 13.
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall between May 16 and 17.
Heat Wave Forecast For Next Few Days
Heat wave conditions are likely over West Rajasthan from May 15 to 17; over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, East Rajasthan and south Haryana from May 16 to 17 and northwest Madhya Pradesh and Bihar on May 17.
Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next 5 days.